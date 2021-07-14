Credit Suisse AG Purchases 25,952 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.