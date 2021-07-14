Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,880 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 20.74. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.79 and a 52-week high of 21.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.