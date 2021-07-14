Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Position in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.68 million, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

