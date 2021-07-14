Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,646 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PG&E were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

