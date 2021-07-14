Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRHM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.