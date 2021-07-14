Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 36,500 Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

Shares of VENAU stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. Venus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

