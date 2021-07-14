Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $387,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

