Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 4.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 7,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 336,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 49.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 122.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

