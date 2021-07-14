TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.89. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 19,639 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

