Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $76.38 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.