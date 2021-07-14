Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $76.38 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

