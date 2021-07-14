NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Up 3.5%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.92. Approximately 9,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

