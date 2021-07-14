NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Up 3.5%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.92. Approximately 9,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.
In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.
About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
