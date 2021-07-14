Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Expands By 400.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTSFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

