The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7,674.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

CEE opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.