NuVasive, Inc. (NYSE:NUVA) EVP Sells $231,913.77 in Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NYSE:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77.

Shares of NUVA opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

