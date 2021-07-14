Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

