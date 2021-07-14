Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

AMCR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

