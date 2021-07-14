Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Nokia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a $5.42 price target on Nokia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

