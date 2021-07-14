Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,137 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $109,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

TEAM stock opened at $261.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

