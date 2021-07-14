Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 49,200 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

