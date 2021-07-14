Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,838,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

EUSGU stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

