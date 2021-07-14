Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $404,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $994,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,740,000.

Shares of SPTKU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

