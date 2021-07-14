Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 835,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.64% of OSI Systems worth $80,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.