Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,390 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $77,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.