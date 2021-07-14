Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 752,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $81,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

