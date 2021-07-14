TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 115,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

