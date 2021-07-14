Barclays PLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of CorVel worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,524,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,574 shares of company stock worth $8,042,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

