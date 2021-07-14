Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,285,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.