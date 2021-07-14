TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after buying an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

