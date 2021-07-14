Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.13. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.