Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. ICON Public reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $210.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.30. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

