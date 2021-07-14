Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.49. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $386.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.83.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

