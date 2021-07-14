The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) CFO Sells $42,337.62 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Matt Gustke sold 1,263 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $19,437.57.

On Thursday, June 24th, Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00.

The RealReal stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

