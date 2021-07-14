Insider Selling: Vemanti Group, Inc. (NYSE:VMNT) CEO Sells 43,100 Shares of Stock

Vemanti Group, Inc. (NYSE:VMNT) CEO Tan Tran sold 43,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $49,565.00.

VMNT stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Vemanti Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

About Vemanti Group

Vemanti Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, VoiceStep Telecom, LLC, provides business-class voice over internet protocol services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States. It offers carrier-class domestic/international origination and termination products; and business communications tools and applications, such as fax, SMS, call conferencing, and call center The company's network provides unified communication, data center, content delivery, and cloud computing services.

