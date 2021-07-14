Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH) CEO Buys 5,125 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH) CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75.
NYSE:AUPH opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
