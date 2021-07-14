Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH) CEO Buys 5,125 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH) CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75.

NYSE:AUPH opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

