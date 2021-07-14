Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor Buys 5,000 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $64,150.00.

FRD stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates through Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.