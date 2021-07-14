Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor Buys 5,000 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $64,150.00.
FRD stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
