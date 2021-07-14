Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 188,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $4,226,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

