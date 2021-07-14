Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

GNOM opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

