Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 88,860 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 97,171 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

VECO opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

