Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

