Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

