Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

