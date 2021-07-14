New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,317 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of New Mountain Finance worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 127,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

