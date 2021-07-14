Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

HCSG stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

