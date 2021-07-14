Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 23,583 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 553,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 394,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

