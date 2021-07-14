Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,620 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $34,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

