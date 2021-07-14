Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 908,501 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Range Resources worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,040,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

