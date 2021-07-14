Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.