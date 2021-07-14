Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Loews by 475.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.