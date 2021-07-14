Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

