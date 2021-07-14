$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.96. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

